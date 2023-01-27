Inmate charged with bringing contraband into Southern Regional Jail


An inmate at Southern Regional Jail is charged after State Police say he brought drugs into the...
An inmate at Southern Regional Jail is charged after State Police say he brought drugs into the facility.(SRJ)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing contraband into the facility during an x-ray procedure. The scan is part of the entry procedure for inmates at the jail.

The discovery on Thursday follows a separate incident on Tuesday night, when three inmates were treated following the discovering of potential drugs. See story here: Three inmates taken for medical treatment after drugs discovered at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WVVA News on Friday, John Sparks was charged with having Contraband in a Correctional facility on Thursday. In the complaint, State Police say correctional officers discovered two canisters in Sparks’ rectum after he had been brought in by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies on a separate charge.

Upon further inspection of the canisters, correctional officers found a small quantity of substances consistent with both Heroin and Meth.

The case remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

