Local nonprofit offering free tax assistance

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Filing your taxes every year can be an overwhelming task, but a local nonprofit says they’re here to help you through it.

The Tygart Valley United Way in Marion County began offering tax prep through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program this week.

The best part is it’s completely free for everyone who makes less than $70,000 a year.

The 30 minute appointments are on Mondays and Thursday between now and April 15.

VITA’s Program Manager, Nathan Terry, said at the end of the day, the program is to help.

”We are living in times where things are moving fast, everyone has a lot to do, so it’s one less thing you have to worry about. And it’s your fellow citizens, your fellow community members helping you.”

Click here to schedule a VITA tax appointment.

