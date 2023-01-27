Morgantown residents concerned about water flow over road due to plugged culvert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Residents said over the summer, a culvert on Pounds Hollow Road got plugged up. Since then, water had been flowing across the road.

Resident Keith Wolfe explained that the constant flow of water had created problems for him in his everyday life.

“That used to be a dry road with gravel on it. All the gravel has been washed away. I have to drive through that water to get into my property. I have a fence there with fence posts, and the water has loosened the posts,” he said.

Wolfe added the Division of Highways made a stop in July or August and confirmed that the culvert was indeed clogged.

They told him they would be back to fix it, and he said they had not returned.

“Just a few days ago, the water main is right in this driveway, and the manhole cover popped up out of it, and I found it laying like it is,” Wolfe said.

He added he worried that part of the road would be washed away with the constant flow of water.

Wolfe said that he hoped that someone would make it out soon to fix the culvert.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.