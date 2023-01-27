No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County roadway was briefly shut down Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus.
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Holbert Rd. and involved a Marion County Schools bus.
911 officials told 5 News no one involved was injured.
Holbert Rd. is back open.
Officials did not say what caused the crash.
