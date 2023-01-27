No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County roadway was briefly shut down Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Holbert Rd. and involved a Marion County Schools bus.

911 officials told 5 News no one involved was injured.

Holbert Rd. is back open.

Officials did not say what caused the crash.

