Non-profit honors veterans with ski trip and WVU tickets

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Gathering of Mountain Eagles is a non-profit group of former soldiers and family members.

The organization provides challenging activities and relaxation opportunities for veterans.

This is the 43rd year they’ve done this, and it’s free of charge for the veterans and their spouses.

Today they got to spend their day at Canaan Valley to ski or snowboard.

Gail Schnell is a veteran.

She said she’s always excited about opportunities to get together with others who’ve served.

“I think it’s really important for veterans to come together, support each other, step out of our comfort zone. Go outside and get some exercise, and connect with each others, and nature.”

Jay Zedak works with Canaan Valley’s ski patrol.

He said it’s an honor to help make sure these warriors have support and can ski.

“It’s the most important. I mean yeah, we want to volunteer, we want to help people ski and have a nice time on the mountain, but these people are really special, and they’ve given so much. It’s an honor.”

Zedak said the most rewarding part is making sure they’re having fun in the snow.

Elizabeth Badmaeb was part of the group.

She said it’s nice to have time together with other like-minded people.

“This is just a major blessing. We’re really thankful to be here and for the people who put this together. It’s just really amazing.”

Forrest Aurentz is the executive director of the Gathering of Mountain Eagles.

He said it’s important to have events like these to help veterans from all over connect with people and get active.

“At one event I had a guy, I can’t remember where he’s from but not West Virginia, and we finished the event he said it was like the whole state of West Virginia came out to thank him and he really appreciated it. I don’t think people really understand how important that is to guys who had serious injuries very serious.”

Aurentz said he knew West Virginia would welcome them with open arms.

“Definitely wild and wonderful. The weather is wild but the people are wonderful.”

Their next stop is Morgantown for the WVU vs. Auburn basketball game on Saturday.

They’ll be introduced just before the match starts.

They welcome all wounded veterans that want to participate in future trips.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.