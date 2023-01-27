Popular Strawberry Festival returning for 81st year

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The popular West Virginia Strawberry Festival is back in action this May in Buckhannon.

This year’s theme for the festival is “Strawberry Freedom.”

Organizers said the festival is a way to celebrate the strawberry harvest, but it got its start in a very different way.

In 1936, the festival began as a way to help local strawberry growers increase sales.

The original festival was a day-long event that eventually became the full week of fun we know today.

Festivities for the 81st Annual Strawberry Festival kicks off May 13th and lasts until the 21st.

