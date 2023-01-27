Popular Strawberry Festival returning for 81st year

File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The popular West Virginia Strawberry Festival is back in action this May in Buckhannon.

This year’s theme for the festival is “Strawberry Freedom.”

Organizers said the festival is a way to celebrate the strawberry harvest, but it got its start in a very different way.

In 1936, the festival began as a way to help local strawberry growers increase sales.

The original festival was a day-long event that eventually became the full week of fun we know today.

Festivities for the 81st Annual Strawberry Festival kicks off May 13th and lasts until the 21st.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Several’ taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on I-79
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
Seddrick Banks
Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

Latest News

No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus
United Way assists with annual Harrison County Point in Time count
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time