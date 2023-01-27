Regal Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’

Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday evening.
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday evening.(Kim Rafferty)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire that destroyed the Regal Apartments building on Wednesday afternoon in Charleston has been ruled undetermined by investigators from the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

Crews demolish apartment building after fire

The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured, and all 35 tenants were accounted for.

The Charleston Fire Department said the investigation included interviews, scene analysis, and the review of privately owned video surveillance.

With the cause ruled as undetermined, fire officials are calling the case ‘closed.’

Investigators cited extensive damage and structural instability from the fire.

Late into the evening Wednesday, crews began tearing down the Regal Apartments building following a partial roof collapse.

Fire officials say after the fire the building constructed in 1930 is now a hazard to the community and are urging a date be scheduled for complete demolition.

For previous coverage:

Fire alarms did not go off during fire, Regal Apartments owner says

How to donate to victims of the Regal Apartments fire

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Several’ taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on I-79
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
Seddrick Banks
Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

Latest News

No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus
United Way assists with annual Harrison County Point in Time count
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Popular Strawberry Festival returning for 81st year
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time