Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons.

The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16.

The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. while being closed on Sunday.

The restaurant shuttered its doors last June after six decades in business.

Father-and-son duo Larry and Rocky Morgan are taking the reins for Sunset Ellis’s next chapter, but they say much of what customers loved about the restaurant will remain unchanged.

As for the attached drive-in theater, that’s expected to be back open this summer.

It was announced earlier this month the restaurant would reopen under new management.

