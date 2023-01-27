Tucker County man celebrates 106th birthday

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Living to 100 years old is rare, but one local man is celebrating 106 years on earth.

If you knew anything about what Ira Miller does, you might not guess he’s 106 years old.

This year, his family joined him with his friends at Cortland Acres Nursing Home.

Miller’s family brought with them hundreds of cards from around the country to help celebrate with him and his 17 great-grandchildren.

“It feels good, they’re really good to me, I really appreciate it,” said Miller.

Up until just a couple of years ago, Miller was still living with his family on their farm. When recovering from an accident, he decided to stay at the nursing home.

But Miller and his family say while his body feels like it’s 106, his mind and heart are still young and working hard.

He still keeps up with his hobbies like these diamond picture art kits.

“[It’s] something I like to do -- if I didn’t do something I’d get old,” said Miller.

But that’s not all. Every year since turning 100, Miller has sent shoeboxes filled with toys to the non-profit Operation Christmas Child that sends these gifts around the world. Miller’s since filled 1,570 shoeboxes.

Miller says he does this to help spread The Gospel to children in need.

“To let them know there’s still people thinking of them, they get toys that they wouldn’t get otherwise,” said Miller.

And. of course. at 106 years old, Miller has some advice.

“Just keep breathing.”

But, Miller says he didn’t make it this far on his own.

“I give God the glory -- He watches over me and fulfills my needs and what more do I want?”

