Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say

Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have been charged after police said they beat and dragged a woman out of her car in I-79 and left her on the side of the road.

On Jan. 9, 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Sprouse and 20-year-old Kaylee Reese, of Fairmont, physically beat and dragged a woman out of and away from her car on the shoulder of I-79 south near mile marker 139, according to a criminal complaint.

Both of them then got in the car and drove away, leaving her “laying on the side of the interstate in a battered and semi-conscious state” for “at least 45 minutes without a coat or shoes,” officers said.

Court documents say Sprouse and Reese also took the victim’s cell phone so she couldn’t call for help in addition to her laptop before parking her car behind a pharmacy in Fairmont.

The victim’s cell phone was later recovered by a family member after tracking the phone’s location, officers said.

The report says the victim had multiple injuries to her face, head, hands, legs and feet and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sprouse and Reese have both been charged with first-degree robbery, assault during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Several’ taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on I-79
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
Seddrick Banks
Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

Latest News

West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf
Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting
1 killed in Shinnston house fire