Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have been charged after police said they beat and dragged a woman out of her car in I-79 and left her on the side of the road.

On Jan. 9, 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Sprouse and 20-year-old Kaylee Reese, of Fairmont, physically beat and dragged a woman out of and away from her car on the shoulder of I-79 south near mile marker 139, according to a criminal complaint.

Both of them then got in the car and drove away, leaving her “laying on the side of the interstate in a battered and semi-conscious state” for “at least 45 minutes without a coat or shoes,” officers said.

Court documents say Sprouse and Reese also took the victim’s cell phone so she couldn’t call for help in addition to her laptop before parking her car behind a pharmacy in Fairmont.

The victim’s cell phone was later recovered by a family member after tracking the phone’s location, officers said.

The report says the victim had multiple injuries to her face, head, hands, legs and feet and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sprouse and Reese have both been charged with first-degree robbery, assault during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail.

