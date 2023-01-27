West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf

(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf.

The WVGA announced Ullman’s departure on Thursday.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, will hold a tournament in early August at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Ullman has served as executive director since 2014. Before that he was the association’s director of operations. Among the growth Ullman oversaw in the WVGA was in the First Tee-West Virginia program, which teaches character education, healthy habits and golf fundamentals in more than 170 elementary schools statewide.

Ullman is a 2006 graduate of Fairmont State, where he was a member of the golf team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Several’ taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on I-79
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
Seddrick Banks
Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

Latest News

Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting
1 killed in Shinnston house fire
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
1 killed in Shinnston house fire
A child was injured after a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus in Ocala.
No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus