Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive

A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport.

A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr.

“We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s Andrea Gwinn, who is opening the business with her husband Jordan.

The couple has filed for their permit and await blueprints from corporate. They are excited to start their new business venture; one inspired by visits to Crumbl Cookies in various states.

With the closest Crumbl Cookies in Morgantown, the Gwinns kicked around the idea of bringing one closer to home.

Gwinn said the products of Crumbl Cookie are gourmet, large and meant to be shared. The store is open Monday through Saturday.

