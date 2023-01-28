George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy.

He is survived by his father, Pastor George E. Murphy and his wife Brenda of Fairmont; his twin sisters, Ashley Nicole Kooken and her husband David; Koa Michelle Barberio and her companion Douglas Bennett; his nephews, Matthew Barberio, Nash Kooken, Trevor Kooken, Wyatt Kooken, and Judd Bennett; his nieces, Kale Bennett and Reese Bennett; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Blaine and Dorothy Yeager; and paternal grandparents, Chester L. and Daisy Murphy.

Earnie was a 2007 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was employed as an area manager for Shaw Pipeline Services. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, and he collected firearms. He also enjoyed putting on huge fireworks displays.

Condolences to the Murphy Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Reverend David Hulme presiding. Interment will follow at Jarvisville Baptist Cemetery.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

