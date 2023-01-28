Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith, 70, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, in St. Barbara’s Nursing Home. She was born in Clarksburg on November 20, 1952, a daughter of Evelyn (Fortney) Anderson, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Francis W. (Bill) Anderson.

In addition to her mother she is survived by two daughters, Leigh Ann Smith and her boyfriend Darrell Samuel of Masontown, PA and Suzanne Carpenter and her husband Jarrod of Shinnston; three grandchildren, Kobie Carpenter, Caden Donley and Kenzy Carpenter; and one brother Bill Anderson and his companion Barbara of Mogadore, OH; and her longtime boyfriend Ted Toothman. She also loved her fur babies Boo, Chase and Lila.

Margaret grew up in the Broadway community and graduated from R-W High School in 1970. She attended Nancy Taylor College where she attained an Associates degree in Accounting.

She retired after 25 years of service at the Hope Natural Gas Commercial Office where she completed the Dale Carnegie Course.

Margaret loved sewing and quilting, watching her grandchildren in sports, and volunteering at the Harrison County Humane Society. She was a faithful member of the Barrickville Church of Christ.

Condolences to the Smith Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Humane Society, P.O. Box 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 6 p.m. Sunday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, with Steve Snider and Peter Ray Cole presiding. She will laid to rest next to her father at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

