Marjorie Ellen Thompson, 98 of Clarksburg, WV passed away on January 27th, 2023 following a brief illness.

She was born June 4, 1924 in Terre Haute, IN a daughter of the late Leslie and Bennie Creal.

Her husband Emerson M. Thompson, whom she married on January 19, 1946 preceded her in death in 2003.

Surviving are one daughter, Marsha Turner and her husband, Steve of Lake Floyd; one son, David Thompson and his wife, Caren of Sheperdstown, WV; four grandchildren, Tyler Turner of Clarksburg, Kate Wagner and her husband Josh of Charleston, SC, Emma Patterson and her husband Ryan of Lake Floyd, and Scott Thompson of Elkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only brother, James Creal and his wife Dee Creal.

She had been a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church since 1947 and was an active member of the United Methodist Women Society, the Wesley Sunday School Class and the sewing group.

Prior to moving to Clarksburg, she was employed at the Naval Torpedo Station in Alexandria, VA as an executive secretary from 1942-1946. After coming to Clarksburg, she was the secretary at the Stealey United Methodist Church and retired from the United Methodist Temple as secretary after 16 and a half years of service. She was a former member of the League for Service and the Stealey Garden Club.

Friends will be received at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday January 29, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. where funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor James Malick presiding.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

