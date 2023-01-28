WV School Choice Fair held in Morgantown

The West Virginia School Choice Fair was held Saturday at the Marriot Waterfront in Morgantown.
The West Virginia School Choice Fair was held Saturday at the Marriot Waterfront in Morgantown.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia School Choice Fair was held Saturday at the Marriot Waterfront in Morgantown.

Governor Jim Justice declared January 22nd through the 28th as West Virginia School Choice Week. More than 30 schools, education providers, and vendors were at the fair.

“It’s really about bringing any education opportunity to families so they can learn about them. School choice is about the belief that education needs to serve the child. It needs to meet the child’s unique and distinct needs,” said Education Outreach Coordinator Andrew Bambrick.

There are also student performances and activities such as face painting and a photo booth. During the fair, they also announce the 2023 West Virginia school choice award winners for educator of the year, school choice advocate of the year, and student voice for choice.

“It’s a fun and exciting way to raise awareness about this. Today and at previous events we brought vendors in and families have been telling us I didn’t know this school had this program or had this tutoring service. This is important because it is a way for you to learn and potentially find what your child needs for their K-12 education and heck even an opportunity beyond your K-12 education.”

The West Virginia school choice fair hopes to hold more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say
Shinnston house fire
UPDATE: Elderly woman dies in Shinnston house fire
FILE PHOTO of the Sunset Ellis Restaurant from June 7, 2022.
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting
A child was injured after a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus in Ocala.
No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus

Latest News

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley.
11th annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry sells out for the first time ever
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say
House Call: Making healthy changes that become healthy habits Pt. 4