Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Danelda M. Galvin Boggs (96) passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the home of her son, Keith, and daughter-in-law, Ann, in Sherrills Ford, NC.   She was born February 10, 1926, in Hepzibah, the daughter of the late John R. and Elva Griffin Galvin.  Her husband, Elmore V. “Bud” Boggs , whom she married July 24, 1944, preceded her in death. In addition to Keith and Ann with whom she resided since 2012, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Alma of South Bend, IN; seven grandchildren; Lee Ann Boggs, Jonathan Boggs and his wife Wendi; Diane Swiatowski; Dan Swiatowski and his wife Shaun; Ryan Boggs; Darren Boggs; Derrick Boggs and his wife, Samah; 15 great-grandchildren and 9 great great-grandchildren and nephew, Tom Galvin and family.In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharlyn Ann Boggs; a son, David V. Boggs; and her two brothers and sister-in-law, George Galvin ( Mary Alice) and Robert Galvin.Danelda graduated from Lumberport High School in 1944.  She worked many years as a medical secretary in Clarksburg.She was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Stonewood. Since 1958 Danelda was a member of the Queen Esther Chapter #11 Order of the Eastern Star of Clarksburg;  Ladies Oriental Shrine, Telnet Court No. 87, charter member and past treasurer; and Omega Shrine #15.In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Boggs was cremated.A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

