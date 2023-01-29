Rain Returns on Sunday

Rain showers and freezing rain in the mountains expected throughout Sunday, continuing to start out the work week.
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weaker system will push through North Central West Virginia Sunday morning bringing rain showers in the lowlands and freezing rain in the higher elevations. We will dry out by tomorrow night, but some leftover showers associated with the system will impact us throughout Monday bringing scattered rain showers. That won’t be the only time we expect precipitation as we go throughout the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details.

