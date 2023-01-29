Rain Returns on Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weaker system will push through North Central West Virginia Sunday morning bringing rain showers in the lowlands and freezing rain in the higher elevations. We will dry out by tomorrow night, but some leftover showers associated with the system will impact us throughout Monday bringing scattered rain showers. That won’t be the only time we expect precipitation as we go throughout the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details.

