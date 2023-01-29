Student found deceased on college campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning.

The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University.

According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is suspected.

At this time, the student’s identity is not being released until the family is notified.

Marshall University President Brad Smith released a statement Sunday evening, “I am deeply saddened to share that one of our students passed away early Sunday morning from presumed medical issues while in their residence hall. When things like this happen, we may experience a range of emotions and reactions. If you or someone you know would like to speak to a counselor, our support team stands ready to assist through the Marshall University Counseling Center (www.marshall.edu/counseling) at 304-696-3111.”

