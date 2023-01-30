Argument over stolen property ends in deadly shooting, investigators say

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after police say he pulled out a gun and shot a man during an argument.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened just before 530 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2023, on Youngs Monument Road in the Dille community of Clay County.

Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, Birch River was arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators say Garvin-Ward is accused of firing one shot from a handgun, striking the victim, Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward, in the chest.

Cory was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting was over stolen property, according to the criminal complaint.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.