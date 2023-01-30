Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate

A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration wants to make it easier for more women to get free birth control.

A new rule has been proposed by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury.

The rule removes a Trump-era exemption to the Affordable Care Act that allows employers to opt out for moral convictions.

Employers would still be allowed to opt out for religious reasons, but a new independent pathway for those policy holders would be created for women to access contraception at no cost. Students at religious colleges would also have access to that avenue.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it expects the proposed rule would impact more than 100 employers and 125,000 workers.

It now enters a public comment period and will not become finalized for several months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Futurecast shows conditions at midnight, transitioning to January 31, 2023, in West Virginia.
Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say

Latest News

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
First at 4 Forum: Erik Huey
First at 4 Forum: Erik Huey
First at 4 Forum: Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden
First at 4 Forum: Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden
First at 4 Forum: Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance
First at 4 Forum: Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance
Sunset Ellis Restaurant less than 3 weeks away from reopening under new ownership