Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman.
According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108.
Below is a Facebook post from the BPD with an additional photo of the suspect.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.