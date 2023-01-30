Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman.

According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108.

Below is a Facebook post from the BPD with an additional photo of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.