Clarksburg man charged with dragging woman down street, stealing her purse

Eric Digman
Eric Digman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he dragged a woman down a street and stole her purse.

Officers were dispatched to a robbery complaint on Allen St. in Clarksburg around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers spoke with the victim who said she got into an argument with 38-year-old Eric Digman at a home on Philippi Pike and left the home, officers said.

The victim was reportedly walking down Nutter St. when Digman allegedly “came up to her, pushed her down and then tried to take her purse.”

She told officers she refused to let go of the purse and Digman continued pulling on it, dragging her down the street and scraping her hip, officers said.

Court documents say Digman eventually took her purse away and “took off running down Nutter Street toward East View.” Officers later apprehended Digman at a home on Philippi Pike.

Digman has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say

Latest News

One person transported after crash on Route 50
Bridgeport Police car
Supply chain issues affecting Bridgeport Police Department
FILE photo of French Creek Freddie in 2019.
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia