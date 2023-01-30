Clarksburg man charged with dragging woman down street, stealing her purse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he dragged a woman down a street and stole her purse.

Officers were dispatched to a robbery complaint on Allen St. in Clarksburg around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers spoke with the victim who said she got into an argument with 38-year-old Eric Digman at a home on Philippi Pike and left the home, officers said.

The victim was reportedly walking down Nutter St. when Digman allegedly “came up to her, pushed her down and then tried to take her purse.”

She told officers she refused to let go of the purse and Digman continued pulling on it, dragging her down the street and scraping her hip, officers said.

Court documents say Digman eventually took her purse away and “took off running down Nutter Street toward East View.” Officers later apprehended Digman at a home on Philippi Pike.

Digman has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.