The Donut Spot in Buckhannon set to open this week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot in Buckhannon has announced that will be opening later this week.

The Donut Spot will be opening in the former location of The Donut Shop on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Par Mar Stores representative.

It was announced last week that The Donut Spot would take over where The Donut Shop closed at the end of last year.

“When we learned that The Donut Shop planned to close, we knew we had to step in,” Brian Waugh, Par Mar Stores company president, said last week. “We know how much The Donut Shop meant to the residents of Buckhannon and the surrounding areas, so a deal was made for us to be able to operate the location.”

Waugh also said the restaurant will continue to offer donuts, pepperoni rolls and more.

Both the dining area and drive-thru will reopen for customers.

The Donut Spot is located at 51 North Locust St. in Buckhannon.

