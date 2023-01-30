Fire safety tips to prevent tragedies this Winter

fire
fire(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state of West Virginia has been seeing an increase in the number of deadly house fires around the state.

Officials reported at least 4 deadly house fires last week alone. One of the most recent happened Friday in Shinnston, where an elderly woman died in her home.

Fire Marshal Ken Tyree says there’s an increase due to a lack of smoke alarms and the use of unconventional heating methods.

“Some of the things that we are finding is the lack of smoke alarms and frankly no smoke alarms being installed no smoke alarms activating at the time during these fires”, Ken Tyree State Fire Marshal.

Tyree says they have also noticed unconventional heating methods that have led to devastating consequences.

“Whether it be portable gas heaters fireplaces wood stoves people are putting toxic material in these anything they can use to heat so we asked people to utilize them for what they were designed for”, Ken Tyree State Fire Marshal.

So, what can you do to stay warm and safe this winter season?

The fire marshal’s office recommends burning natural items such as wood and coal and not keeping electrical heating devices such as heaters and electrical fireplaces on for long periods of time.

“Natural cut wood fresh cut wood that type of thing although it’s harder to burn when you get into alternative heating, I recommend layering up on clothing”, Ken Tyree State Fire Marshal.

Tyree also recommends keeping a fire safety bag ready to go with important personal items such as identification and money and establishing a meet up place before any emergency occurs, but he says the main prevention tool you can use is your smoke alarms.

“You start hearing these slow chirps you know your batteries are going low so make sure you replace those on those devices that can be replaced and just a good tip and knowledge if that smoke alarm is ten years or older they need to be replaced if that carbon monoxide alarm is over seven years it needs to be replaced not the batteries changed but actually replaced”, Ken Tyree State Fire Marshal.

