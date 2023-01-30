First at 4 Forum: Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shaun and Tracy with the Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance joined First at 4 on Monday.

Shaun and Tracy talked about an upcoming benefit concert in downtown Clarksburg, how the concert will benefit the alliance, and the nine acts who will be performing.

