First at 4 Forum: Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shaun and Tracy with the Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance joined First at 4 on Monday.

Shaun and Tracy talked about an upcoming benefit concert in downtown Clarksburg, how the concert will benefit the alliance, and the nine acts who will be performing.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.