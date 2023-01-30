First at 4 Forum: Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden with the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office joined First at 4 on Monday.
They talked about the “Get a Life” simulation program for students, how students benefit from the program, and other programs the Treasurer’s Office is involved in.
