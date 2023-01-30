First at 4 Forum: Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden with the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office joined First at 4 on Monday.

They talked about the “Get a Life” simulation program for students, how students benefit from the program, and other programs the Treasurer’s Office is involved in.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Futurecast shows conditions at midnight, transitioning to January 31, 2023, in West Virginia.
Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Erik Huey
First at 4 Forum: Erik Huey
First at 4 Forum: Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance
First at 4 Forum: Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance
First at 4 Forum: Erik Huey
First at 4 Forum: Erik Huey
First at 4 Forum: Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden
First at 4 Forum: Katie Holstein and Scotty Dryden