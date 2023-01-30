Glenville State to host youth storytelling summer camp

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This summer, Glenville State University will be hosting a youth storytelling summer camp.

Glenville State is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long storytelling summer camp.

Registration is open now, and the camp is July 17-21.

“Come Spin a Tale” is open to incoming 9th-12th grade students and new high school graduates.

Jo Ann Dadisman, Co-Director for the camp, said an opportunity to have this camp has always been a dream of hers.

”We wanted to be able to pass onto the youth what we already knew of years of story telling. And so from that, the dream became a reality,” Dadisman said.

Tuition for the camp is $1,000, and that includes boarding, meals and the classes.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.