Glenville State to host youth storytelling summer camp
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This summer, Glenville State University will be hosting a youth storytelling summer camp.
Glenville State is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long storytelling summer camp.
Registration is open now, and the camp is July 17-21.
“Come Spin a Tale” is open to incoming 9th-12th grade students and new high school graduates.
Jo Ann Dadisman, Co-Director for the camp, said an opportunity to have this camp has always been a dream of hers.
”We wanted to be able to pass onto the youth what we already knew of years of story telling. And so from that, the dream became a reality,” Dadisman said.
Tuition for the camp is $1,000, and that includes boarding, meals and the classes.
