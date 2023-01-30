Gov. Justice holds town hall in Bridgeport on state income tax cut

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice continues his campaign to cut the state income tax.

He held a town hall meeting in Bridgeport on Monday to talk about his plan and more.

“This state is growing, and we need to do one thing. That thing is bring more people to our state,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said if West Virginia is going to continue expanding its economy, it needs a growing population to back it up.

A study presented by the Governor’s Office showed that West Virginia’s population shrunk by 0.6% last year.

The Governor claims most of them most likely went to states with a lower income tax.

“A lot of those people we need to attract back to bring those families back together. At the end of the day, any tax publication in the land will tell you to get on a pathway to getting rid of income tax. You’ll drive real growth to the state,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice’s proposal would cut West Virginia’s state income tax by 50% over the next three years.

The state’s Secretary of Revenue, Dave Hardy, said it would put $100 million a month back in people’s pocket.

Hardy said other states have seen success after adopting similar measures.

“They are doing very well right now. Nine states have no income tax. Those states have grown twice as fast as those other 41 states, and the economy of those states has grown 56% faster,” Hardy said.

Gov. Justice has been attempting to lower the state income tax for over a year now. He said he’s more confident about it than ever with the House passing the bill overwhelmingly 95-2.

However, Legislators have shot his proposals down in the past, and the bill isn’t doing as well in the Senate.

State policy experts have also expressed caution, saying some of the state’s billion dollar surplus is the result of temporary funds.

Justice said the bill is still under scrutiny by the state Senate but thinks it will pull through.

“This limbo of just procrastinating is not acceptable to anybody, and it will only get worse. People will get really impatient and they’ll get mad you. At the end of the day, we don’t need to do this. We don’t need to drag this out any further,” Gov. Justice said.

