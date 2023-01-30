Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man has been charged in Lewis County after officers said he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill police officers.

Deputies responded to a dispute involving a firearm at a home in Weston just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

During a call with 911, authorities said they heard the victim telling a man, later identified as 33-year-old Johnathan Long, to stop loading firearms during an argument.

Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim who said Long “had pointed a loaded firearm at her and chambered a round.”

The victim also alleged that Long said he was “waiting in the residence to shoot law enforcement that entered.”

After officers made multiple attempts to contact Long, they entered the home and reportedly found him in a bedroom laying on a bed with numerous firearms.

As officers tried to detain Long, he “began frantically reaching” and resisted arrest. Long was then taken into custody without further incident, officers said.

Long has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and threats of terrorist acts. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

