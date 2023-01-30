Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain moved in yesterday, we’re starting the workweek with mild temperatures and cloudy skies. We might also see more precipitation chances this week. Find out those details in the video above!

After a cold front brought rain into our area yesterday, leftover moisture today will mean lingering clouds and even precipitation chances tonight. So this afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light southwest winds and temperatures reaching the upper-40s, several degrees above average for late-January. Then after 8 PM, a line of showers, ahead of a cold front northwest of us. starts pushing into our region, starting out as scattered rain showers at first. Then as temperatures start dropping close to the freezing point, the precipitation becomes more consistent, becoming light and steady, and it transitions from rain into a wintry mix. This may lead to slick spots on the roads. Besides that, skies will still be cloudy, with light northwest winds sending temperatures plunging into the upper-20s to low-30s. Then throughout tomorrow morning, leftover precipitation will transition to snow, and those snow showers will stick around until the late-morning hours, before our region dries out during the afternoon hours, thanks to a high-pressure system northwest of our region. By that time, we’re looking at 1″ of snow in the lowlands and less than 2″ in the mountains, along with a glaze of ice. So not much precipitation is expected, but still, you may want extra time on the roads. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-30s at most. Thereafter, the area of high pressure will stay north of our region, and frontal boundaries will generally stay south of West Virginia, so barring a stray shower or two, most of this week will be partly cloudy but dry, and temperatures will stay in the upper-30s up until Friday, when a weak cold front brings a few isolated showers and cooler temperatures to West Virginia. Then over the weekend, a high-pressure system will quickly move in and bring partly sunny skies and temperatures that go from the 30s on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday. In short, today and tomorrow will bring precipitation chances, and then February will start on a cool, quiet note.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a few showers during the late-afternoon to evening hours. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers during the late-evening hours, transitioning to snow overnight. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Morning snow showers, cloudy skies in the afternoon. High: 35.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. High: 37.

