One person transported after crash on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50.

Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

