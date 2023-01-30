One person transported after crash on Route 50

(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50.

Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say

Latest News

Bridgeport Police car
Supply chain issues affecting Bridgeport Police Department
FILE photo of French Creek Freddie in 2019.
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
Saturday Forecast
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | January 28th, 2023