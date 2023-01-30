Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wintry system will pass through West Virginia tonight, bringing light snow accumulations to both the mountains and lowlands. Lowlands are likely to see a bit more snow accumulation, because the onset of precipitation in the mountains will first fall as sleet or freezing rain, allowing for a bit of ice accumulation to come before the snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through tonight and tomorrow morning for almost all counties in NCWV. Plan for slick road conditions Tuesday morning. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

