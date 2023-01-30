Sunset Ellis Restaurant less than 3 weeks away from reopening under new ownership

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The popular Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston will soon be reopening under new ownership.

Last June, Sunset Ellis Restaurant closed, and many people were uncertain if or when it would ever reopen.

Well, that time is now. The new owner, Rocky Morgan, bought the popular restaurant and has been renovating and making changes to it.

Although it might look different on the inside, the plans are for the menu to stay the same.

“Our plans are to give back to the community and open back up. This has been here for years, back since 1955 is when the restaurant started. It’s a landmark. Everybody knows it. We hated to see it close, and we had the opportunity to step in and open it back up.”

The drive-in movie theater that comes along with the restaurant plans to be in operation during the summer as well. Morgan says running restaurants is a bit of a family tradition.

“My parents owned a concession trailer. They went around do different fairs. Everybody kept asking us where’s your restaurant at. We told them we didn’t have one. Well, now we do.”

Something different you can expect in the restaurant is a “sports room” decorated with local high school teams’ jerseys. Morgan says they want customers to feel welcome when they eat at Sunset Ellis.

“A good atmosphere. A good Christian atmosphere. We are friendly here. Everyone is welcome. We don’t want anyone coming here felling they weren’t welcome. We are here to make people happy and feed them.”

The restaurant will open on Feb. 16th. Their hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

