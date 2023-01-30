West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event

FILE photo of French Creek Freddie in 2019.
FILE photo of French Creek Freddie in 2019.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.

The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

Live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School choir, and there will be refreshments, activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center, the state Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say

Latest News

New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
Saturday Forecast
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | January 28th, 2023
The West Virginia School Choice Fair was held Saturday at the Marriot Waterfront in Morgantown.
WV School Choice Fair held in Morgantown
Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive