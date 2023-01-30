WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia.

During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were stocked in addition to Pennsboro Reservoir and Tracy Lake in Ritchie County.

Other waters stocked are Kings Creek, Tominson Run and Tomlinson Run Lake.

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

