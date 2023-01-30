WVU plans bell-ringing ceremony to remember students

(Brian Persinger / WVU Photograph)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is planning to hold a bell-ringing ceremony to remember two students who recently died.

The ceremony is coordinated by WVU’s Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega.

It is being held in remembrance of Denny Vincent Ayres and Carson Tanner Gets.

Ayres, a junior aerospace engineering major from Pittsburgh, died Dec. 22, and Getz, a freshman Exploratory Pathway student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died Nov. 6.

The service will begin at noon on Friday, Feb. 3 at Oglebay Plaza.

Those interested in attending are asked to gather near the bell of the USS West Virginia at least 15 minutes beforehand.

Family, friends and members of the University community are welcome to attend.

Individuals who would like to speak should contact Carrie Showalter by email or at 304-293-5611.

