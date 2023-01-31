2023 USA Diving National Championships to be held in Morgantown

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park
The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 USA Diving National Championships will be held at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown.

According to USA Diving, the competition will be held May 17-24 and serve as the trials for the 2023 World Aquatics Championship and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Nearly 150 of the nation’s top divers are expected to compete.

This comes after a successful 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships in December.

“The team at Mylan Park and Visit Mountaineer Country did a phenomenal job hosting our recent Winter National Championships. They ran a top-notch event, and we are excited to continue building our partnership with them for the 2023 National Championships,” said USA Diving President Lee Michaud.

