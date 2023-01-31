5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism.

There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon.

First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to help people, but now it’s harder than ever to find people to help them.

“New volunteers just aren’t coming. This problem is so multifaceted,” said Bridgeport’s Director of Emergency Management, Tim Curry.

State Delegate Joe Statler (R - 077) said, “There are so many issues, I’m not sure which one to tell you is the biggest issue.”

In the past year alone, the state has been pouring money into training people for the medical field. One specifically is a $10 million program to train EMS through West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission.

But this training takes time, even years, and an immediate turnout from it can’t be expected.

Delegate Statler said some people are deterred by the upfront costs of the training.

Some of the programs can costs thousands of dollars, a bill that has to be footed by the applicant.

He said that barrier to certification has been made a little easier by the state paying some of the costs.

“It did show me one thing. People will take the training if we make the time, place and money available,” Delegate Statler said.

Eliminating the financial barrier creates a new issue. If you’re good at something, odds are you’re not going to want to do it for free.

It’s a lot of hard work, and that’s just to be certified to volunteer.

“I don’t think you can shorten the training any, but then how are you going to get people in?” Curry said. “What’s the pay incentive? How do we make it a more sustainable career field?”

Curry said many people use being an EMT as a steppingstone to higher-paying jobs with more longevity.

To counter that, some volunteer emergency services are moving to paid or co-opted staff.

Back in September, Folsom VFD got a $1.5 million grant to fund six firefighters for the next three years. But that may not be feasible everywhere.

Delegate Statler said a study from five years ago found it would cost the state more than half a billion dollars a year for a program similar to Folsom’s to keep the state’s 400+ VFD’s operational, and that cost is likely higher now.

But even with the state fronting the money to fund these programs, departments are still struggling to find people.

“In our society, we try to fix a lot of problems by throwing money at it, and I don’t know if this is going to be fixed by that,” Curry said.

Statler and Curry both say this is a nationwide crisis.

Curry said the modern ambulance worker is a relatively new field and not well studied. He said a big issue is more people are leaving the field faster than they can be replaced.

Curry further said there needs to be a way to make it more of a career rather than a job.

“You see, a ton of people are just using it as a springboard into something else in healthcare because it’s just a hard job for not a lot of money,” Curry said.

Curry said even though these people work in healthcare, the healthcare benefits could be better in most places, and not just physical health.

One of these key issues is something that many people are silent about but is now coming to the surface.

“Mental health being brought up more and more by squads,” Statler said.

Curry wrote about the mental health issue in the Journal of Emergency Medical Services. He titled the piece “Suck It Up Culture is Killing First Responders.”

In it, Curry calls for first responders to find a healthy outlet to deal with the demands of the job and not bottle it up.

“You’ve got to take care of your people and they will take care of your business,” Curry said. “This is people’s lives, so you’ve got to take care of the people that are cleaning up the messes of society.”

Despite the toll, someone has to do the job. But what happens if this isn’t resolved? What is nobody answers the call?

Statler said it’s reached a critical point where the situation may begin to get worse.

“I don’t think people realize how much these services are needed until they need them, and then they will praise God how great it was for them to come out and help,” Statler said.

Statler said a temporary solution is to show appreciation for the first responders we do have.

“They’re not getting paid a king’s ransom to do these jobs, so the simple little thing is if you see them at lunch, just tell the waitress ‘Give me the bill.’ If you just do that for one person and show the appreciation, it makes a big difference,” Statler said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.