Arnold Paul Carpenter, 85, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023, following a brief illness. Arnold was born in Duffy on May 9, 1937, a son of late Russell Ford Carpenter and Opal Pearl Caynor Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Burrows; one granddaughter, Jessie Marie Arrigo; three brothers: Ford, Morris, and Kenneth Carpenter; and one sister, Mable Mishler. Arnold is survived by his children: Anna Marie Carpenter of Jane Lew, and Jared Carpenter and wife, Nancy, of Crawford; four grandchildren: Joshua Smith, Tyler Carpenter and fiancé, Amber McElwain, Jared Boone and wife, Kati, Tiffany Shaw and husband, Mike; five great-grandchildren: Colton and Caleb Boone, Sloane Smith, Cody Johns, and Danielle Shaw; one brother, Ernest Carpenter of Weston; special nephew, Matthew Carpenter; special cousin who he talked to daily, Wayne Caynor; and several nieces and nephews. Arnold enjoyed hunting, especially turkey and bear, farming, being outdoors in nature, and bluegrass music. He was Baptist by faith and enjoyed his restoring his childhood church. Most of all, Arnold cherished time spent with his family. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Interment will follow at McCutcheon Chapel Cemetery in Ireland. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Arnold Paul Carpenter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

