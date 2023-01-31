Barn collapses in early morning fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours.

Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center.

When crews arrived on the scene, the bard had already collapsed, according to the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department.

Hay inside the barn made it difficult to extinguish the fire, officials said.

The fire was under control around 4 a.m., and crews left the scene around 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.

Below are videos from the scene posted by the TVFD.

