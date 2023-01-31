Bob Huggins Fish Fry raises $1.8 million to support two passionate causes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 11th annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry was a slam dunk, scoring the first-ever sold out crows and more than $1.8 million to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners.

An estimated 2,700 people attended the event last Friday at Mylan Park’s Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center to see Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame members Charles Barkley and Huggins share the stage.

Barkley and Huggins swapped stories about life and basketball as attendees enjoyed delicious food, live and silent auctions, and more. The Davisson Brothers Band and Lords of Lester provided live music, and Tony Caridi served as emcee.

Proceeds from the event benefit two causes close to Huggins’ heart – the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment at the WVU Cancer Institute and the Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars Program.

“To be able to share the night with 2,700 people who share the same passion and fight that I do in supporting these two great causes is amazing,” Huggins said. “It shows the strength of our state and its people. Charles’ willingness to join us really put things over the top, and I can’t thank him enough. It was a really special night.”

Huggins established the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment in 2003 to honor his mother, who passed away after a long battle with colon cancer.

Including this year’s Fish Fry contributions, the endowment has raised over $20 million to make a difference in the lives of patients at the WVU Cancer Institute.

“We are grateful to Coach Huggins and his growing legion of Fish Fry supporters for their dedication and generosity,” Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins said. “I look forward to the Fish Fry every year because it’s such an engaging opportunity to bring people together and reflect on how cancer affects us all. By sharing personal stories and giving back, Coach Huggins and his guests are helping us promote better health in West Virginia and beyond through cancer prevention, treatment, and research.”

Remember the Miners is a nonprofit public awareness campaign committed to telling the story of America’s coal miners. Remember the Miners honors miners through events, media, and its flagship Scholars Program.

To support the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment and/or the WVU Cancer Institute, click here for more information.

