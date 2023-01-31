CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. House committee passes bill to provide correctional officers pay raises

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Charleston are on the fast-track to provide raises to correctional officers across the state.

The W.Va. House Jails and Prisons Committee recently passed a bill that would address both the recruitment and retention of correctional officers. The raises are a top priority for the committee following a decision by Gov. Jim Justice to call in the National Guard to alleviate statewide staffing shortages. According to testimony provided during last week’s committee hearing, the state’s jail and prison staff vacancy rate currently hovers just above 30 percent.

The bill that passed through committee would give all correctional officers a $10,000 raise over the next three years.

According to Del. Eric Brooks, (R) Raleigh County, the $10,000 raise is a salary adjustment for all CO positions. It would be $5,000 on July 1, 2023, and then $2,500 on July 1, 2024, and another $2,500 on July 1, 2025. On July 1, 2023, the retension bonus of $6,000 would be paid to all staff who have three or more years with the agency. All staff hired after July 1, 2023, would get the $3,000 sign on bonus and another $3,000 after three years of service.

“We’ve got to address the critical needs of correctional officers staff. We’re trying to address that first. We’d like to do a pay increase for everyone, obviously, because they’re all underpaid in my opinion. But the critical issue right now is the correctional officer staff,” he said.

Since the start of the Pandemic, the vacancy rate has only worsened. In 2020, state corrections vacancies hovered just over 300 positions. Now, that number is closer to 800.

Raleigh County delegates Brandon Steele, Jordan Maynor, and Todd Kirby all support an increase.

“I toured Southern Regional Jail a couple months ago with other delegates from Raleigh County. We’re literally staffing the jail with National Guard members. This is unacceptable. It’s overdue. And we’ve got to fix it,” said Del. Maynor.

Del. Kirby added “Everytime there’s a story out of Southern Regional Jail about overdoses and inmates being taken to the hospital or unfortunately dying, it reinvigorates us that we have to do something.”

The legislation heads next to the House Finance Committee for further consideration.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.