Chad Ashby Ballard, 41, of Bridgeport passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1981, a son of Timothy “Tim Ballard and Shelley Martin Ballard, both of Bridgeport. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one son, Trenton Ashby Ballard; and grandmother, Christine Richardson Bobbs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack Ballard, Clifford Martin and Virginia Martin. Chad was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and a self-employed welder. While in middle school and high school Chad played the trumpet in the band under the direction of Mr. Ellis, Mr. John Christian and Mr. Chris Hazelett. He also studied piano under Mrs. Betty Lemon. Chad worked as a paper boy in his youth and volunteered with muscular dystrophy, deaf camp and the United Way. He was a helpful person and was always willing to lend a hand. He was an excellent salesperson, was very crafty and enjoyed woodworking. He even made a Chess set for his son. He loved to travel and visited places like Mexico, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Chad was raised Catholic and later practiced Heathenism. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Clarksburg. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey as Celebrant. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

