Crews respond to early morning house fire

(Facebook: Albright Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.

Officials said there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Responding agencies included the Albright Volunteer Fire Department, KAMP Ambulance and Kingwood, Bruceton, Terra Alta and Friendsville Fire Departments.

Below is a Facebook post by the Albright Volunteer Fire Department showing photos of the home on fire.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter weather advisory
Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning
Futurecast shows conditions at midnight, transitioning to January 31, 2023, in West Virginia.
Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
Johnathan Long
Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police
One person transported after crash on Route 50

Latest News

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park
2023 USA Diving National Championships to be held in Morgantown
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care
FILE photo of Fat Angelos in Morgantown from Tasty Tuesday
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety
W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety