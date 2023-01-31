Crews respond to early morning house fire

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.

Officials said there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Responding agencies included the Albright Volunteer Fire Department, KAMP Ambulance and Kingwood, Bruceton, Terra Alta and Friendsville Fire Departments.

Below is a Facebook post by the Albright Volunteer Fire Department showing photos of the home on fire.

