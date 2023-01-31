Ending January with snow showers!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push in this morning, which could impact your commute. Later, as we transition to February, cool, partly sunny conditions will return, but as for how long they will stick around, find out in the video above!

A cool air mass will settle into West Virginia today, bringing a line of wintry mix and snow showers this morning. The snow will stick around until the early-afternoon hours, when the line of snow pushes out of North-Central West Virginia. By the time it does, we’ll likely see about 1″ to 2″ of snow across most of our region, even in the lowlands. In the highland counties, we’re looking at trace amounts to a tenth of an inch of ice. The snow and ice will likely cause slick roads and other problems, so the National Weather Service has most of the lowlands under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 PM, with the mountain counties under an advisory until 11 PM. So be careful if heading out this morning. By late afternoon, skies will still be cloudy, but any leftover precipitation will be gone, and we’ll see light winds and highs in the mid-30s. Overnight, a frontal boundary south of West Virginia will push up some moisture into our region, resulting in a few snow showers. However, because of a high-pressure system hovering near the Great Lakes region, not much moisture will reach the ground, so we’re only looking at a couple of tenths of an inch of snow at most, and those snow showers dissipate well before tomorrow morning. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the low-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but our region will see some sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-30s at most. For the rest of the week, skies will be partly clear, but temperatures will drop below freezing after a cold front pushes in Friday morning. That front, however, will not have much moisture, so we should stay dry that morning. Then a high-pressure system will keep us dry over the weekend, and temperatures will be on the rise over the weekend as well, reaching into the 40s on Sunday due to increased southerly flow. While there is uncertainty with models going this far out, it may not be until early next week that precipitation chances come back. In short, snow will push in today, and the first few days of February will be chilly but clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Snow tapers off after midday, leaving cloudy skies, light winds and steady temperatures in the 30s. High: 35.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few isolated snow showers that won’t produce much snow. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. High: 36.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. High: 43.

