A few more snow showers before a dry end to the week

Temperatures will be chilly before a warm-up to start next week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overnight tonight, a few light snow showers will move through NCWV, providing a light dusting of accumulation for most of us on top of what fell last night. The rest of the week will be drier, with increasing sunshine, albeit a bit chilly on some days. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

