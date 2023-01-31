First at 4 Forum: Jamie Belotti

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jamie Belotti with “Go Red for Women” at United Hospital Center joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about “Go Red for Women” to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, a life-changing experience she went through, and how to participate in the campaign.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

