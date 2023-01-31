Gianni Russo coming to Robinson Grand for ‘Godfather-themed weekend’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Actor and singer Gianni Russo will be coming to the Robinson Grand in March for a “Godfather-themed weekend.”

Russo has made a career of playing tough guys, most remembered for playing Carlo Rizzi in the 1972 film The Godfather.

“Gianni Russo was right in the middle of the making of what some consider to be the most important film of all time,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “Bringing him to downtown Clarksburg for two days gives our patrons an immersive and up-close opportunity to learn all about it.”

“A Weekend You Can’t Refuse” begins on Saturday, March 18 when Gianni Russo will appear live in concert on the Robinson Grand stage.

After Saturday night’s concert, VIP ticket holders will be invited to an after-party in the Grand ballroom for some nosh, the music of AMICI, and a chance to enjoy a complimentary glass of Gianni Russo Wines with Gianni Russo.

Russo will return to the Robinson Grand on the afternoon of Sunday, March 19 to introduce the screening of The Godfather.

After the film he will host a live Q&A before he signs autographs of his bestselling books The 6th Family and Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies & the Mob.

“To date, I don’t think the Robinson Grand has ever had a multiple-day event like this,” said Young. “We are selling the tickets as a bundle: one price, one purchase, two incredible events.”

Tickets start at only $30 and are on sale now for Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.

