Gladys Lenora Cowger, 101, of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on March 01, 1921, a daughter of the late Welty King and Gladys Edna Satterfield Hamilton.She has worked as the secretary of her husband’s Sawmill Company. She also worked as an office worker for GC Murphy Co., where she retired with 18 years of service. She was the oldest living member of the Winfield CEOS, she had been a member for over 80 years. She was a member of the Fairmont Eastern Star and was proud of the fact that she had grown up in Green Town (Rivesville).She is survived by one son Floyd Ellis Cowger Jr.; two daughters Margaret P. Elliott and her husband W. Robert Jr. and Gladys Ann Austin; 10 grandchildren Robert Elliott and his wife Linda, Anita Valentine and her husband James, Gladys Louise Antulov and her husband Steve, Alfred Austin Jr. and his wife Gwendolyn, Cheryl Lee and her husband Charles, Nina Jo Harley and her husband James, Cecil Cowger Hardway and his wife Susan, Loretta Benningfield and her husband Roy, Floyd E. Cowger III and his companion Jennifer, and Thomas Elliott and his wife Mary; 26 great grandchildren; 31 great great grandchildren; 6 great great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and neighbors and close friends Richard Wolfe and Rick Gelbaugh.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 61 years Floyd E. Cowger Sr. who passed on January 28, 1998; one son James Welty Cowger; two daughters-in-law Edith Cowger and Bobbi Cowger; son-in-law Charles Austin, Sr. and sisters Helen Snyder, Thelma Fontz, Frances Jo Reed and infant Mary Alice Hamilton.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. An Eastern Star service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 02, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

